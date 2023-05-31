CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 336,938 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,206,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,938 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $93,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 232.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.49. 137,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,348. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

