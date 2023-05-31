Choreo LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,108,672. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day moving average of $103.63.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

