Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97.
The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services.
