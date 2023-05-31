Cheviot Value Management LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $444.82. The company had a trading volume of 392,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,947. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

