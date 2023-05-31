Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $497,000 Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nestlé by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in Nestlé by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Nestlé by 0.9% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.75. The company had a trading volume of 753,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,983. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $102.78 and a one year high of $131.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.66.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health, and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply, and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods, and cereals. The company products portfolio includes baby food, water, cereals, chocolate and confectionery, coffee, culinary, chilled, and frozen food, dairy, drinks, food service, healthcare nutrition, ice cream, and petcare.

