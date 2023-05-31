Cheniere Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 11,347 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 108% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,468 put options.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.62. 1,803,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,418. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.45.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,720,000 after buying an additional 39,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,758,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

