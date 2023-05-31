Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Short Interest Update

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 752,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. CL King began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $84,970,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after buying an additional 671,103 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,044,000 after buying an additional 628,643 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,717,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.13. 386,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,578. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.83. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -565.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Articles

