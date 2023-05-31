Chandra Dhandapani Sells 6,616 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $74.94. 4,538,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,577. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

