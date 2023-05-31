Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Short Interest Update

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 666,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $81,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,521.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,070. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

NASDAQ CERE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.54. 408,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,227. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 13.35. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

