Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 85,810 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85,810 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 6.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

MT traded down $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.89. 1,110,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,950. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is 2.75%.

MT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.68.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

