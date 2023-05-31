Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 686,905 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,905 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 2.19% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $18,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

KSA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.89. 883,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.82. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.56.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

