Causeway Capital Management LLC Sells 139,998 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,998 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,513,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.