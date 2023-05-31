Causeway Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,713,912 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $25,096,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Banco Bradesco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 23,941.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,523,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,050,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,866,000 after buying an additional 10,356,280 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,527,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,559,000 after buying an additional 10,028,424 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28,390,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,662,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BBD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,494,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,619,900. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

