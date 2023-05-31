Causeway Capital Management LLC Has $63.51 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Causeway Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.8% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Booking worth $63,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $822,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Booking by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $28.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,499.99. The stock had a trading volume of 233,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,377. The company has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,628.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2,382.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,753.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $109,470,124.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.