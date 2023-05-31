Causeway Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,632,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215,283 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $46,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031,561 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,640,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,804,000 after buying an additional 5,480,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after buying an additional 4,818,787 shares during the period. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,047,000. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

Shares of NYSE TME traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. 6,440,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,527,076. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

