Causeway Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,853 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Shares of RDY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.91. 74,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,930. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

