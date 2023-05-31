Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Short Interest Update

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 5,420,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $4,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Capri by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,198,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,439 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Stock Performance

Capri Company Profile

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.58. 4,138,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,857. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

