Caleres (CAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect Caleres to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAL stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $649.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Caleres by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caleres by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

