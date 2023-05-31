Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.50-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.75 billion-$9.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.83 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.35-$0.45 EPS.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.25. 1,338,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.55.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. Citigroup upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.76.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Featured Articles

