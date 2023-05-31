Burlington Stores’ (BURL) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated their maintains rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.25. 1,338,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,214. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.43 and its 200-day moving average is $200.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $106.47 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 38.2% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.8% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

