Brokers Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Shares of TD opened at $57.00 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

