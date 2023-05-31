Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Lowered by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $14.46 on Wednesday, reaching $817.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,049,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,377. The company has a market capitalization of $340.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $646.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $600.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.79.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

