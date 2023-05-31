BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading Down 6.9%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 169,156 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 534,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

BRC Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Equities research analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BRC by 220.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 2,396,808 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in BRC by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 13,251,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,434,000 after buying an additional 2,126,450 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BRC by 119.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after buying an additional 1,088,523 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,131,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BRC by 549.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 373,761 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

