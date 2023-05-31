Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Short Interest Up 19.2% in May

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Brady

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Brady by 67.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brady Trading Down 1.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BRC stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.52. 217,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. Brady has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.35.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.39 million. Brady had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

