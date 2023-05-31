Block (NYSE:SQ) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.82 and last traded at $60.64. 1,252,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 14,183,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.21.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,374,290.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,232,290.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $30,374,290.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,716 shares of company stock worth $19,781,854 over the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 2.0% during the third quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

