BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. 81,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $38.78.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,595,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 73,976 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares during the period.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

