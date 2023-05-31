BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Down 5.1% in May

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. 81,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $27.45 and a twelve month high of $38.78.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
Further Reading
