BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in BlackRock by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded down $15.68 on Wednesday, reaching $657.90. The stock had a trading volume of 171,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $660.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $694.88. The stock has a market cap of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

