Bitcoiva Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $174.06 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for $10.85 or 0.00039115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $174.06 million and $610,785.82 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,732.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.77 or 0.00410222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00121998 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000457 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000747 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.77474662 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $498,837.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

