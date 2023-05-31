Bitcoin Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $524.27 billion and approximately $15.56 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $27,039.16 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.63 or 0.00416559 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00120362 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00024158 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,389,206 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
