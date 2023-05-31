Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $23.13 million and $31,324.02 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00131708 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00059737 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039147 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020775 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003643 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.