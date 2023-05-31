BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 38,141 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 34.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,390. The stock has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

