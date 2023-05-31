BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $19.42 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 918.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,988 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In other news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $11.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.44. 1,276,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $433.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

