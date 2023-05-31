BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 37,534 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1,546.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,534 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,946,000 after buying an additional 171,002 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 4.4 %

EL stock traded down $8.49 on Wednesday, hitting $183.42. 1,168,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,312. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.24 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Argus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

