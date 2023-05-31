BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 114.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,155,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $2,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,753.25.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,697 shares of company stock worth $9,543,636 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking stock traded down $49.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,479.15. The company had a trading volume of 181,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,628.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2,382.46. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

