BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 20,805 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,805 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Texas Instruments by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Texas Instruments by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 153,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,455,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,445,000 after buying an additional 739,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,741. The stock has a market cap of $157.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.88 and a 200-day moving average of $173.70.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

