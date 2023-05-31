Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 337,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 4.3 %
Benitec Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 251,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
