Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Down 5.8% in May

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 337,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Up 4.3 %

Benitec Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 251,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 292,929 shares during the period. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

