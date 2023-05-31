Beldex Price Hits $0.0422 on Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0422 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $224.73 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,904.52 or 0.06855559 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00039123 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017362 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,760,629 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,160,635 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

