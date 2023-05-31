BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Down 9.1% in May

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGNE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.16.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 17.5% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,370,000 after purchasing an additional 703,530 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,714,000 after acquiring an additional 198,778 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 4.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,286,000 after acquiring an additional 143,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in BeiGene by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,764 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BeiGene stock traded down $8.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.91. 153,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 0.80. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

