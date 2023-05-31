Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $4.83 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $10,391,587. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $7.10 on Wednesday, reaching $507.12. 708,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

