Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc Sells 749,909 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 749,909 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $1,814,779.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,048,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,376,283.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 361,096 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $881,074.24.

On Friday, May 19th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 148,229 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $358,714.18.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,252,677 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $3,044,005.11.

On Monday, May 15th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,939,414 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $4,809,746.72.

On Friday, May 12th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 618,067 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $1,501,902.81.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,604,426 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $4,267,773.16.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

BBAI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,776,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 4,639.70% and a negative net margin of 80.28%. The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,390,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

