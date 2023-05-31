Barings LLC Sells 221 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Barings LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ITW stock traded down $5.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,279. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

