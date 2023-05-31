Barings LLC Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,508,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $493,425,000 after buying an additional 2,231,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $203,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,193,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.62. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

