Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.41

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.41 and last traded at C$5.55, with a volume of 439698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.81.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.82.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

