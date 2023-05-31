Balancer Market Capitalization Achieves $265.29 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, Balancer has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00019259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $265.29 million and $3.20 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Balancer

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,267,853 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,740,545 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

