Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Up 10.2% in May

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,630,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 14,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,656,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,737. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -690.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after acquiring an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,167,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,697,000 after acquiring an additional 622,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

