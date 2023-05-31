Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,300 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 233.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCSF remained flat at $12.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 88,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,899. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.11). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

