Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.25 and last traded at $38.34. 104,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 487,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Axos Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Grinberg purchased 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,687.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 362.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Stories

