Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 2,431 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory decreased its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $16,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.37) to GBX 2,550 ($31.51) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.07) to GBX 2,900 ($35.84) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

Shares of BHP stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,147. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

In other news, insider Gary Goldberg bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.37 per share, with a total value of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

