Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 408 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Broadcom by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 38,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $6.15 on Wednesday, reaching $809.49. 3,720,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $646.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.09. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $337.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.79.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

