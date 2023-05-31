Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $20.10 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.6 %

DHR stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $228.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,824. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.99. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm has a market cap of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

